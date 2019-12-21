U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $30,875.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC and DDEX. In the last week, U Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Bibox, HitBTC, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

