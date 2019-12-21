UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.61 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report sales of $296.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.35 million. UDR reported sales of $264.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. UDR has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,885,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 99.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.