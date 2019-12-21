Unikoin Gold Price Reaches $0.0097 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Unikoin Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,462.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, DDEX, Upbit, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

