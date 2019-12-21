Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

QURE stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,373,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,540 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $528,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,283,119.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,598. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

