United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 658,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

