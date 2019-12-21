Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,762.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,690 shares of company stock worth $6,270,061. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $61,236,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after acquiring an additional 121,475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.19 and its 200-day moving average is $191.19.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

