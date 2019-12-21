Universe Price Reaches $0.0011 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a total market cap of $90,316.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universe has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 95,492,406 coins and its circulating supply is 84,292,406 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

