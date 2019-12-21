Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $20,996.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $20,996.00 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024305 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 999,018,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,397,610 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

