US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 billion and the lowest is $6.96 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $26.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.44 billion to $29.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 728.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,617,000 after purchasing an additional 854,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $41.16 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

