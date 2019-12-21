Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

