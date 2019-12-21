Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.71).

Several research analysts have commented on VEC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of LON VEC opened at GBX 92.30 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.85 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock has a market cap of $565.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.77.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

