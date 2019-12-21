Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.35.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $180,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,982.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,856. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,821,000 after buying an additional 156,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,557,000 after buying an additional 488,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $141.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.