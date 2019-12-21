Veil Price Down 2.4% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Veil has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $15,079.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 60,668,466 coins and its circulating supply is 51,827,537 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

