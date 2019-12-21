VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0214 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $692,815.00 and approximately $937.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087426 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00065461 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,158.43 or 0.99783399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001864 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,330,287 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

