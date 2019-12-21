VeriumReserve Market Capitalization Achieves $211,800.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $211,800.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,505,108 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

