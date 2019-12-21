Veros (VRS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,529.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last week, Veros has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $64,183.00 and approximately $10,529.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.