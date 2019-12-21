Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price

News headlines about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 179,012,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,305,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.25. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

