Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,041. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 594,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 152,680 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 975,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,817. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

