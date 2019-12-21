Virtacoin Market Cap Reaches $4,716.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 266.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $4,716.00 and $3.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded 107.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

