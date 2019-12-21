Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.85% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.20.

VRTS opened at $122.89 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $845.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

