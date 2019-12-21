VisionX (VNX) Reaches Market Cap of $255,525.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. VisionX has a market capitalization of $255,525.00 and approximately $19,317.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. In the last week, VisionX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

