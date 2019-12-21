Vitae (VITAE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101,683.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00009618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $12.84 million and $101,683.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005963 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,598,999 coins and its circulating supply is 18,588,104 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

