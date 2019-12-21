Vivid Coin Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $19,044.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,761,322 coins and its circulating supply is 6,548,115 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

