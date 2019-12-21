VNT Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $333,644.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

