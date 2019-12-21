Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 137.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Wabash National worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $14.64 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $791.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

