Wavesbet (WBET) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $133,259.00 and approximately $46,838.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

