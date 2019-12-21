Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $179,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,573,508. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $84.01. 1,785,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $78.59 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.