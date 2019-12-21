WaykiChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260,107.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. WaykiChain has a market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $260,107.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

