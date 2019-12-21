West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.12

News stories about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of 1.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

West Mountain Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Get West Mountain Environmental alerts:

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.