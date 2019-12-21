Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce sales of $285.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $257.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.