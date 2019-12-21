WhiteCoin Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $737,854.00 and $11,045.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

