William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of SGEN opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 3,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $221,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,348 shares of company stock worth $23,091,182. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,116,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,203,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,185,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.