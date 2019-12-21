Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.04.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,541 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,761,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after buying an additional 263,273 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.80. 23,030,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.