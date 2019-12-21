WINk (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.67 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.70 million and $5.67 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.