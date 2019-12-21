Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,526 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.41% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 18,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $762.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

