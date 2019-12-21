X-CASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,393.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $6,393.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000112 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 49,826,431,219 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

