XEL (XEL) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, XEL has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a market capitalization of $407,435.00 and $292.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

