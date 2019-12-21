Zacks: Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given $150.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $150.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alamo Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

