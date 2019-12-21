Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post sales of $30.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $33.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.30 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.