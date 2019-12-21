Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce sales of $574.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.80 million to $579.62 million. Bruker posted sales of $553.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.43. Bruker has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

