Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Care.com posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other Care.com news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Care.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Care.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Care.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.72 million, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

