Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after buying an additional 553,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

