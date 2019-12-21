Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of FMBI opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.