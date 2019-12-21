Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $149.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.93%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

