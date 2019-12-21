Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after buying an additional 11,199,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,863,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 987,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

