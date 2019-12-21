Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.21). Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Movado Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen cut shares of Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Movado Group stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $497.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Movado Group by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Movado Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

