Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Radware also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

RDWR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,331. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radware by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,333,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Radware by 19.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

