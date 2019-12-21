Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.29. 1,912,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.