Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $893.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

