Zacks: Analysts Expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.09. 1-800-Flowers.Com posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

